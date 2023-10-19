Crafting innovation: A journey through Maker Space 307 and the bootstrap collaborative workshop

(Riverton, WY)- Join us for an exciting workshop tonight, on October 19th at 5:30 pm, as the Bootstrap Collaborative presents “Local Collaboration with Maker Space.” This engaging event will feature David Maulik, one of the visionaries behind Maker Space 307, who will shed light on the boundless opportunities that arise from collaboration and resource sharing. The workshop will be hosted at 2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton, providing a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and creative minds to explore the potential of innovative tools and technologies in their ventures.

The Bootstrap Collaborative, a dynamic partnership between Central Wyoming College, County 10, and Maker Space 307, aims to empower both emerging and established businesses and entrepreneurs. Through workshops, networking events, and shared resources, the collaborative seeks to foster success and prosperity within the local entrepreneurial community. This workshop is yet another step in their ongoing mission to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to carve their own path in the worlds of small business, startups, creative ventures, and innovative inventions. Don’t miss this chance to learn, connect, and unlock the potential of collaboration in your business journey.