Cowgirls will host UTSA in WNIT contest Sunday afternoon

The Wyoming Cowgirl women’s basketball team will host UTSA in the second round of the WNIT Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m., from the Arena-Auditorium.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will go on sale Friday at 8 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in-person at the Wyoming Ticket Office. Season ticket holders will have their regular seats and can renew their tickets at GoWyo.com/renew or by calling the UW ticket office. Season ticket holders will have until 5 p.m., Saturday to claim their tickets.

Radio coverage of every Cowgirls WNIT game can be heard in Fremont County on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM!

