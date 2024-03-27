More

    Cowgirls will host South Dakota Friday night in next WNIT match-up

    Jerrad Anderson
    Jerrad Anderson
    Troy Babbitt, GoWyo.com

    The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will play host to South Dakota in the Super 16 round of the WNIT, Friday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. The Cowgirls are coming off an 80-64 victory over UTSA at home in the second round Sunday.

    Tickets for Friday’s game will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in-person at the Wyoming Ticket Office. Courtside tickets are $50, general admission tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Season ticket holders will have their regular seats and can renew their tickets at GoWyo.com/renew or by calling the UW ticket office.

    If you can’t make it to Laramie, you can listen to the Cowgirls in Fremont County on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM!

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.