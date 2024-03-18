Cowgirls selected to return to WNIT

(Laramie, WY) – For the third consecutive season and the 12th time in program history the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has been selected to play in the WNIT.

The WNIT’s full bracket, with UW’s opponent, date of the first round game and location, will be announced Monday afternoon. The first round of the tournament will be held March 20-22. The Cowgirls, who will be playing in their 14th postseason tournament in program history, are 20-10 all-time in the WNIT and won the 2007 title.

Wyoming finished the 2023-24 regular season 16-14 overall with a loss in the Mountain West Championship quarterfinals. Last season, the Cowgirls lost in the second round at Kansas State.

Teams qualifying for the tournament include;

Automatic Qualifiers:

Colgate (18-13), Patriot

Grambling (22-9), Southwestern Athletic

Le Moyne (18-13), Northeast

Monmouth (21-9), Coastal Athletic

Niagara (20-13), Metro Athletic

Northern Arizona (25-9), Big Sky

South Carolina Upstate (16-15), Big South

Southern Indiana (24-6), Ohio Valley

Stetson (17-14), Atlantic Sun

UAlbany (25-6), America East

UNC Greensboro (21-11), Southern



At Large Qualifiers:

Boise State (21-13), Mountain West

Bowling Green (16-14), Mid-American

Buffalo (19-13), Mid-American

Butler (14-16), Big East

Cal Poly (17-13), Big West

Central Arkansas (21-11), Atlantic Sun

Charleston (21-9), Colonial

Cincinnati (14-17), Big 12

Duquesne (20-12), Atlantic 10

Eastern Kentucky (22-11), Atlantic Sun

Florida International (20-11), Conference USA

Illinois State (21-11), Missouri Valley

Louisiana-Monroe (19-13), Sun Belt

Minnesota (16-15), Big Ten

Montana (22-9), Big Sky

Murray State (20-11), Missouri Valley

North Carolina A&T (20-11), Colonial

North Dakota State (21-11), Summit

Northern Colorado (15-15), Big Sky

Northern Iowa (16-15), Missouri Valley

Old Dominion (22-9), Sun Belt

Oral Roberts (21-10), Summit

Pacific (18-14), West Coast

Providence (13-20), Big East

Purdue (13-18), Big Ten

Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12), Horizon

Saint Louis (16-18), Atlantic 10

South Dakota (21-12), Summit

Southern Miss (18-13), Sun Belt

Troy (19-11), Sun Belt

UAB (18-13), American Athletic

UC Riverside (18-13), Big West

UIC (18-15), Missouri Valley

UT San Antonio (17-14), American

Vermont (22-11), America East

Wisconsin (13-16), Big Ten

Wyoming (16-14), Mountain West