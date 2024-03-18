More

    Cowgirls selected to return to WNIT

    Jerrad Anderson
    Troy Babbitt, UW Media-Athletics

    (Laramie, WY) – For the third consecutive season and the 12th time in program history the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has been selected to play in the WNIT.

    The WNIT’s full bracket, with UW’s opponent, date of the first round game and location, will be announced Monday afternoon. The first round of the tournament will be held March 20-22. The Cowgirls, who will be playing in their 14th postseason tournament in program history, are 20-10 all-time in the WNIT and won the 2007 title.

    Wyoming finished the 2023-24 regular season 16-14 overall with a loss in the Mountain West Championship quarterfinals. Last season, the Cowgirls lost in the second round at Kansas State.

    Teams qualifying for the tournament include;

    Automatic Qualifiers:
    Colgate (18-13), Patriot
    Grambling (22-9), Southwestern Athletic
    Le Moyne (18-13), Northeast
    Monmouth (21-9), Coastal Athletic
    Niagara (20-13), Metro Athletic
    Northern Arizona (25-9), Big Sky
    South Carolina Upstate (16-15), Big South
    Southern Indiana (24-6), Ohio Valley
    Stetson (17-14), Atlantic Sun
    UAlbany (25-6), America East
    UNC Greensboro (21-11), Southern
     
    At Large Qualifiers:
    Boise State (21-13), Mountain West
    Bowling Green (16-14), Mid-American
    Buffalo (19-13), Mid-American
    Butler (14-16), Big East
    Cal Poly (17-13), Big West
    Central Arkansas (21-11), Atlantic Sun
    Charleston (21-9), Colonial
    Cincinnati (14-17), Big 12
    Duquesne (20-12), Atlantic 10
    Eastern Kentucky (22-11), Atlantic Sun
    Florida International (20-11), Conference USA
    Illinois State (21-11), Missouri Valley
    Louisiana-Monroe (19-13), Sun Belt
    Minnesota (16-15), Big Ten
    Montana (22-9), Big Sky
    Murray State (20-11), Missouri Valley
    North Carolina A&T (20-11), Colonial
    North Dakota State (21-11), Summit
    Northern Colorado (15-15), Big Sky
    Northern Iowa (16-15), Missouri Valley
    Old Dominion (22-9), Sun Belt
    Oral Roberts (21-10), Summit
    Pacific (18-14), West Coast
    Providence (13-20), Big East
    Purdue (13-18), Big Ten
    Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12), Horizon
    Saint Louis (16-18), Atlantic 10
    South Dakota (21-12), Summit
    Southern Miss (18-13), Sun Belt
    Troy (19-11), Sun Belt
    UAB (18-13), American Athletic
    UC Riverside (18-13), Big West
    UIC (18-15), Missouri Valley
    UT San Antonio (17-14), American
    Vermont (22-11), America East
    Wisconsin (13-16), Big Ten
    Wyoming (16-14), Mountain West

