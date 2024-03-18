Cowgirls selected to return to WNIT

(Laramie, WY) – For the third consecutive season and the 12th time in program history the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has been selected to play in the WNIT.
The WNIT’s full bracket, with UW’s opponent, date of the first round game and location, will be announced Monday afternoon. The first round of the tournament will be held March 20-22. The Cowgirls, who will be playing in their 14th postseason tournament in program history, are 20-10 all-time in the WNIT and won the 2007 title.
Wyoming finished the 2023-24 regular season 16-14 overall with a loss in the Mountain West Championship quarterfinals. Last season, the Cowgirls lost in the second round at Kansas State.
Teams qualifying for the tournament include;
Automatic Qualifiers:
Colgate (18-13), Patriot
Grambling (22-9), Southwestern Athletic
Le Moyne (18-13), Northeast
Monmouth (21-9), Coastal Athletic
Niagara (20-13), Metro Athletic
Northern Arizona (25-9), Big Sky
South Carolina Upstate (16-15), Big South
Southern Indiana (24-6), Ohio Valley
Stetson (17-14), Atlantic Sun
UAlbany (25-6), America East
UNC Greensboro (21-11), Southern
At Large Qualifiers:
Boise State (21-13), Mountain West
Bowling Green (16-14), Mid-American
Buffalo (19-13), Mid-American
Butler (14-16), Big East
Cal Poly (17-13), Big West
Central Arkansas (21-11), Atlantic Sun
Charleston (21-9), Colonial
Cincinnati (14-17), Big 12
Duquesne (20-12), Atlantic 10
Eastern Kentucky (22-11), Atlantic Sun
Florida International (20-11), Conference USA
Illinois State (21-11), Missouri Valley
Louisiana-Monroe (19-13), Sun Belt
Minnesota (16-15), Big Ten
Montana (22-9), Big Sky
Murray State (20-11), Missouri Valley
North Carolina A&T (20-11), Colonial
North Dakota State (21-11), Summit
Northern Colorado (15-15), Big Sky
Northern Iowa (16-15), Missouri Valley
Old Dominion (22-9), Sun Belt
Oral Roberts (21-10), Summit
Pacific (18-14), West Coast
Providence (13-20), Big East
Purdue (13-18), Big Ten
Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12), Horizon
Saint Louis (16-18), Atlantic 10
South Dakota (21-12), Summit
Southern Miss (18-13), Sun Belt
Troy (19-11), Sun Belt
UAB (18-13), American Athletic
UC Riverside (18-13), Big West
UIC (18-15), Missouri Valley
UT San Antonio (17-14), American
Vermont (22-11), America East
Wisconsin (13-16), Big Ten
Wyoming (16-14), Mountain West