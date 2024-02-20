Cowboy basketball travels to Nevada for late Tuesday contest

(Reno, NV) – The Wyoming Cowboys close their road swing on Tuesday evening facing the Nevada Wolf Pack in a 9 p.m. MT contest inside the Lawlor Events Center. The Pokes took the first meeting this season in Laramie by a score of 98-93.



The contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com.. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelly will be on the call alongside Kevin McKinney. In Fremont County, you can listen to the Pokes on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM!

About The Teams

Wyoming heads into the contest with a 13-12 overall record and a 6-6 mark in conference play after defeating San Jose State 80-75 on the road on Saturday. The Pokes shot 50 percent from the field in the game and have shot 50 percent or better eight times this season. UW is shooting 45.2 percent from the field this season and 37.7 percent from behind the arc. UW leads the Mountain West and ranks No. 19 in the nation in three-point percentage. The Pokes also grab 35.1 rebounds per game for the season to rank sixth in the conference. In conference play, UW ranks second with 36.3 rebounds per game.



Nevada is 20-6 on the season and 7-5 in conference play after defeating rival UNLV by a score of 69-66 on the road. The Wolf Pack are averaging 76.2 points per game and are allowing 66.8 points per night. Nevada is shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from behind the arc. The Wolf Pack add 35.2 rebounds per game and record only 9.9 turnovers per night.



About The Players

Wyoming is led in scoring this season by Sam Griffin at 17.9 points per game. He has scored 20 or more points in 11 games this season. He also leads the team adding 3.5 assists per game. Akuel Kot adds 14.7 points per game and leads the team shooting 40.2 percent from behind the arc. Mason Walters adds 12.9 points per game and Brendan Wenzel adds 10.8 per night. Cam Manyawu adds 6.1 rebounds per game to lead the Pokes this season.



The Wolf Pack are led in scoring this season by Jarod Lucas at 17 points per game. He has made 57 three-pointers on the season shooting 39.3 percent from behind the arc. Kenan Blackshear adds 15.8 points per game on the season and leads the team with 119 assists. Nick Davidson adds 12.3 points and leads the team with 7.1 rebounds per game.



About The Series

The Cowboys are 21-9 all-time against the Wolf Pack in a series that dates back to 1938. UW has won seven-straight games in the series and head coach Jeff Linder is 6-0 against the Wolf Pack at Wyoming. The Pokes took the first meeting this season with Griffin and Kot combing for over 40 points.



Up Next

The Cowboys return home for a contest against Boise State in the Arena-Auditorium set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

