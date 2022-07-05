County fire agencies responded to over 40 calls for service this 4th of July weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – There were 44 calls for service for Fremont County fire agencies from July 1-5, according to a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report.

The Dubois Fire District received two calls for service; one for a controlled burn and one for a lightning strike.

Fremont County Fire Protection received 22 calls; six for controlled burns, nine for grass/tree/brush fires, four PI accidents, one lightning strike and two other calls.

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department was paged 11 times; 4 fire calls, one vehicle fire, one gas leak, and five grass/tree/brush fires. LVFD responded to a vehicle fire on the 4th (no injuries were reported). h/t Jason Satkunam photo

The Riverton Fire Department received nine calls; three fire calls, five grass/tree/brush fires, and one PI accident.