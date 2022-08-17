County Clerk’s Office addresses election day Electronic Poll Book issues

(Lander, WY) – The following release was issued by County Clerk Julie Freese in regards to the Electronic Poll Book (EPB) system issues experienced on election day.

“After a successful primary election, County Clerk Julie Freese wants to take this opportunity to thank voters for their patience and participation. At the conclusion of the evening, 11,991 Fremont County residents were able to securely cast ballots for the candidates of their choice. This is an increase in voter participation of 19% from the 2018 and 2020 Primary Elections.

“This year, Fremont County and two other counties volunteered to participate in the piloting of a new Electronic Poll Book (EPB) system. The EPB replaces the traditional paper, ledger-style books that have previously been used to check voters into the voting location. Similar to a traditional paper ledger, EPBs are not connected to the actual machines voters use to cast their ballots.

“The EPB functioned as designed until approximately 3:00 pm. At that time, election judges began to experience difficulties checking voters into their voting location. A detailed explanation of the event can be found on our website at: www.fremontcountywy.gov/alert_detail.php

“Delays continued for approximately one-hour, which resulted in a backlog for voters waiting to check in.

“Election officials addressed the delay by ensuring that every voter in line by the 7:00 pm deadline was able to cast their ballot. Despite the EPB delay, at no time were the voting machines impacted in any way and ballots continued to be tabulated without issue.

“Unofficial results have been released by the Clerk’s Office and we will now undertake the canvassing process, which includes the review of provisional ballots and write-in candidates.

“The canvass board meeting is scheduled on Thursday, August 18, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the County Courthouse in Lander. This is open to the public.”