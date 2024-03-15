County 10’s NCAA Tournament Challenge returns!

(Fremont County, WY) – Get ready for the ultimate March Madness experience right here on County 10! It’s time to join us for our electrifying local NCAA Challenge. Registration opens this Sunday, March 17th and goes through Wednesday at midnight.

When you sign up, you’re not just competing for local glory – you also have the chance to take your skills to the national stage. That’s right, our challenge offers the option to enter the national bracket, where you can go head-to-head with participants from across the country for even bigger prizes and ultimate bragging rights.

But let’s talk about the rewards awaiting our local champions.

1st Place: 28″ WEBER Griddle from Porter’s Supply Co.

2nd Place: $250 Les Schwab Gift Card

3rd Place: $50 Gift Card donated by County 10

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

