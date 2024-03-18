Your shot to win some HUGE prizes with the County 10 NCAA Bracket!

(Fremont County, WY) – Even if your first instinct is saying, “But I don’t know anything about college basketball!” That’s okay! In fact, it’s usually the people who randomly pick their favorite team colors, mascots, etc. that win it all anyway!

We’ve got your shot to win more great prizes this year with County 10’s Bracket Challenge.

Including, the grand prize of a brand new 28″ WEBER Griddle from Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton! Runner-up prizes include $250 gift card to Les Schwab and a $50 Visa gift card! It’s FREE, it’s easy and it’s fun to compete with your neighbors!

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND MAKE YOUR PICKS!