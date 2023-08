(Fremont County, Wyoming) – The voice of the Lander Tigers, Wyatt Burichka and the voice of the Riverton Wolverines, Jerrad Anderson host their weekly weekend preview and discuss week one high school football across Fremont County.

Their guest this week is Wyopreps.com Manager, David Settle. Settle is also the voice for Laramie High School and Wyoming Cowgirls basketball.

Check out the full conversation in the player below or find the County 10 Sports Podcast wherever you download podcasts!

