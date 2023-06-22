County 10 sports department has opportunities for part-time help

Job Description: Independent Contractor – County 10 Sports Broadcasting Team

(Fremont County, WY) – Last Fall, County 10 expanded its sports broadcasting into high-quality, multi-camera, live streaming on multiple platforms. As the program continues to grow, County 10 is seeking enthusiastic individuals to join the team as independent contractors. This is an exciting opportunity for anyone passionate about sports, video production, technology, or supporting youth programs in our community.

As an independent contractor, you will have the flexibility to work part-time on a temporary basis, with the possibility of shifting roles based on your skills and interests. We are currently hiring for positions such as Camera Operator, Technical Support, Video Editor, and more. No prior experience is necessary; all you need is a strong desire to celebrate our local youth programs and contribute to their success.

Please note that these are independent contractor positions and not employee roles. Compensation will be determined based on the specific position and your experience. It is essential to have reliable transportation and be available to travel for away games as needed.

Requirements:

– Must be at least 18 years of age.

– Passion for supporting Fremont County High School athletics and the local community.

– Availability to work part-time on a temporary basis.

– Possess reliable transportation for travel to away games.

If you are interested in becoming a valued member of the County 10 Sports team, please email your inquiry to Wyatt Burichka, Sports Director. We look forward to hearing from you and working together to bring the excitement of local sports to our viewers.