County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 4, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Shamblen, Roy, 38, Riverton, Disturbance, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was shouting, disorderly and intoxicated; “When officers arrived on scene Roy Shamblen, 38 yoa from Riverton was standing outside creating a disturbance by screaming and yelling obscenities. When the officers asked him to calm down and he didn’t they arrested him for Disturbance. Later at the station it was determined that his BAC was a .210”

Robertson, David, 42, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Possession of Marijuana, Available Narrative: “Officers conducted a welfare check on a fellow sitting in a parking lot on West Main and arrested David Robertson, 42 yoa from Arapahoe for Public Intoxication. In a search of his person incident to that arrest he was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and he was also charged with that”

Crispin, Michelle, 44, Casper, Public Intoxication, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol found three individuals sleeping in a car which was in a used car lot. Two of them were sent on their way but the third was intoxicated. Michelle Crispin, 44 yoa from Casper was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .326. She also had an active Riverton City Municipal warrant”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Criminal Entry: N Broadway Ave., 8:02 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were showering and heard someone break into apartment above them; “Both doors were unlocked when officers arrived and the apartment was empty. Extra patrol will be provided for two weeks”