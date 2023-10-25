County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 25, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Lebeau, Sonnicant, 21, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: “Sonnicant Lebeau, 21 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic battery for having struck a 28 yoa male”

Thomas, Nathan, 37, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RPD “assisted Probation and Parole in locating Nathan Thomas, 37 yoa from Riverton. He was found hiding in a residence on South Federal Blvd and taken into custody on a Fremont County warrant”

Bell, Ariasteed, 26, Lander, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “RPD 29 – While out on patrol an RPD officer saw and recognized Ariasteed Bell, 26 yoa from Lander and knew he had a Riverton Municipal warrant and arrested him”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PD Accident: N Federal Blvd., 7:28 AM, Available Narrative: “Driver did not defrost his windshield and ran into a light pole in the parking lot. Airbag deployment and damage estimated at $3,000+”

Vandalism: E Main Street, 9:20 AM, Available Narrative: “Red spray paint graffiti to alley side door of business. Repair estimated at $20”

Animal Problem: S Federal Blvd., 1:38 PM, Available Narrative: Someone dumped three kittens at the Heritage Center which were later taken to PAWS

Animal Problem: S Railroad Ave., 6:51 PM, Available Narrative: Someone dumped a box of six kittens which were later taken to PAWS

Elder Abuse: W Sunset Drive, 10:51 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a 57 year old subject with sores all over their body who was unable to move well, “Victim was dropped off at the hospital and she cannot walk and does not have a wheelchair. Family members were contacted and refused to pick her up and there were no beds available at any of the local agencies. The hospital agreed to keep her for the night”