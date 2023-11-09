County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 9, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Dodge, Darilyne, 38, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised a female was assaulted with a scooter; “An argument over liquor escalated until one participant broke a window and fled. The window was valued at $385. While interviewing the others who had been involved officers found that Darilyne Dodge, 38 yoa from Riverton had a Fremont County arrest warrant and she was arrested. A citation to be served has been prepared for the individual who broke the window”

Sanchez, Lucas, 43, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the alley; “Officer located Lucas Sanchez, 43 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .227”

Goggles, Mychal, 29, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on the ground; “Officer located Mychal Goggles, 29 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .228”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: S Federal Blvd., 12:25 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their vehicle was spray painted; report pending