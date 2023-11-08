County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 8, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Sullivan, William, 57, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle swerving; “Officers located the REDDI vehicle parked in a local business’ parking lot with the sole occupant being William Sullivan, 57 yoa from Riverton. Mister Sullivan showed signs of impairment and then failed field sobriety tests whereupon he was arrested for DWUI”

White, Brindin, 33, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject refusing to leave; “Officers contacted Brindin White 33 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication. Mister White also had a Fremont County Failure to Appear warrant”

Shakespeare, Jennifer, 38, Hudson, Assault and Battery, Available Narrative: “45 yoa female victim had attempted to retrieve her cell phone from a group of people at the library and was assaulted by Jennifer Shakespeare, 38 yoa from Hudson who was subsequently arrested for Assault & Battery. Ms. Shakespeare had reportedly pushed the victim to the ground and then proceeded to kick her in the face”

Garcia, Julia, 19, Riverton, MUI, Available Narrative: “Officers contacted Julia Garcia, 19 yoa from Riverton and subsequently arrested her for Minor Under the Influence with a BAC of.225”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Intoxication: S Federal Blvd., 5:49 M, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the front office; male left on foot