County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 7, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Moon, Chasten, 33, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject sleeping in the alley; “Officer located Chasten Moon, 33 yoa from Ethete and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .288”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 1:36 PM, Available Narrative: “$230 MERCHANDISE – Shoplifter pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store on 10/8/23. The offense was discovered when security tapes were reviewed. A report was taken and a suspect has been identified”

Child Abuse/Neglect: S Federal Blvd., 7:58 PM, Available Narrative: “Junina Quiver, 21 yoa from Riverton was cited for Child Abuse/Neglect and the baby was taken in to protective custody”

Theft: S 12th Street East, 12:42 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they saw someone take their car; “A report was taken on a stolen silver 2011 Lincoln MKT SUV Wyoming plate number 10-35677 and it has been entered into NCIC”