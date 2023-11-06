County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 6, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Iron, Jeremiah, 34, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on the ground near Tonkin stadium; “When officers responded to the area they located two individuals who were intoxicated. Jeremiah Iron, 34 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication and also charged with Possession of Marijuana which was found on his person incident to arrest and Mychal Goggles, 29 yoa from Riverton for Public Intoxication”

Goggles, Mychal, 29, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on the ground near Tonkin stadium; “When officers responded to the area they located two individuals who were intoxicated. Jeremiah Iron, 34 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication and also charged with Possession of Marijuana which was found on his person incident to arrest and Mychal Goggles, 29 yoa from Riverton for Public Intoxication”

Wallowing Bull, Joshua, 48, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, 2 Riverton Warrants; Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated individual staggering around the parking lot asking for money; “Officers contacted Joshua Wallowingbull, 48 yoa from Fort Washakie and arrested him for Public Intoxication. He also had two Riverton City warrants”

Eagle, Clement, 51, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of subject staggering through parking lot asking for money; “Officer made contact with Clement Eagle, 51 yoa from Arapahoe and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Posey, Jacob, 33, Ethee, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated male refusing to leave; “Officers contacted Jacob Posey, 33 yoa from Ethete and when they asked him to leave he refused and said he wanted to go to jail whereupon he was arrested for Trespassing”

Sanchez, Lucas, 43, Riverton, Riverton Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject who kept falling down; “Lucas Sanchez, 43 yoa from Riverton with a BAC of .299 was located and found to have an active Riverton City warrant for which he was arrested”

Monroe, Lenny, 42, St. Stephens, City Warrant; Available Narrative: “LENNY MONROE, 42 yoa from Saint Stephens was a passenger in a car which was stopped for a traffic violation. Routine checks produced a Riverton City arrest warrant and he was taken into custody”\

Crabb, Joshua, 44, Casper, Available Narrative: “Joshua Crabb, 44 yoa from Casper was found to be in possession of a blue 2010 Toyota truck which had been reported as stolen out of Casper and he was arrested for Unauthorized Use of A vehicle”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 8:51 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen spray paint; “A report was taken and officers were able to identify Chase Shakespeare, 21 yoa from Riverton from the store surveillance video. When he was located he admitted to the offense and was cited for Shoplifting”

Vandalism: N Federal Blvd., 9:28 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of 4 cars spray painted blue; “A report was taken and a suspect has been named- Investigation continues. This case is related to the call bove”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 6:44 PM, Available Narrative: “An off duty Riverton Officer, while working loss prevention at a local business, was approached by a customer and advised of an individual who had just concealed a bottle of liquor on his person. The officer contacted Chase Shakespeare, 21 yoa outside the store and retrieved a bottle of Crown Royal Whiskey valued at $47.48 from where he had concealed it on his person. Mister Shakespeare was cited for Shoplifting and released from the scene”

Vandalism: Northview Drive, 9:26 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of slashed camper tires; “Report taken with damage estimated at $400. This most likely occurred Halloween night and is related to several other similar incidents in the area for which a suspect has been named. Investigation continues”

Theft: W Main Street, 10:12 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “A report was taken and a 17 yoa male suspect has been named”

Theft: College Hill Drive, 10:47 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “Vehicle was located by WRPD abandoned by C’Hair Lane south of town and it was towed to RPD for further processing. A suspect has been named”

MIP/MUI: E Fremont Ave., 10:02 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject being dragged toward the bathroom by a group of individuals; “A 13 yoa Riverton girl who was also a runaway was cited for MUI with a BAC of .324 and released to social services. Another 13 yoa Riverton girl with a BAC of .215 was also cited for MUI and released to a guardian”