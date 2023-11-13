County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 13, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Boyd, Danielle, 22, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: “Danielle Boyd, 22 yoa from Riverton was stopped on West Main after her vehicle was observed weaving across several lanes of traffic. She showed signs of alcohol impairment and then failed Field Sobriety tests. She was arrested for DWUI and a later breath sample indicated a BAC of .171”

Higby, Joshua, 42, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: “Joshua Higby, 42 yoa from Riverton was driving a 2003 Cadillac on East Sunset when he struck a parked 1984 Mercedes causing major damage to both vehicles. Responding officer noted signs of impairment and mister Higby failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI”

Abeyta, John, 42, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out near the dumpster; “John Abeyta, 42 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .254”

Hopper, Anthony, 55, Contempt of Court Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subject refusing to leave; “Officers contacted Anthony Hopper, 55 yoa inside the residence and arrested him on a Fremont County warrant for contempt of Court. A breath sample at the Police Department indicated a BAC of .17”

Sunrhodes, Cory, 37, Fort Washakie, Use Of A Toxic Substance, Available Narrative: “Cory Sunrhodes, 37 yoa from Fort Washakie was observed in the Police Department lobby huffing “Shoe Goo” from a plastic bag. He was arrested for Use Of A Toxic Substance”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vagrancy: E Main Street, 7:12 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects passed out near the bank; “Two 34 yoa males were told to move along”

PD Accident: Tamarisk Drive, 11:49 AM, Available Narrative: “A gray 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was east bound in the 600 blk of West Monroe when it was struck from behind by a black 2007 GMC Yukon. The Yukon then drove past the the first vehicle and left the scene. The first vehicle then followed the GMC south out of town while the driver called the police and kept them informed. WRPD stopped the vehicle just south of town and an RPD officer contacted the driver. Austin Lonebear, 29 yoa from Riveton was cited for Leaving The Scene. Both involved vehicles sustained damage in excess of $1,000”