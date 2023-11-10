County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – November 10, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Bell, Jason, 44, Riverton, City Warrant, Available Narrative: “Jason Bell, 44 yoa from Riverton was stopped for running a red light and was arrested when it was found that he had an active Riverton City warrant. He was warned for the red light but cited for No Valid Driver’s license and failure to have an Interlock Device on his vehicle”

Fried, Travis, 47, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised subjects were fighting and one of them kicked the others car and later returned to assault the other subject; “Travis Fried, 47 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after officers determined he had hit a 40 yoa family member cutting her forehead”

Eagle, Clement, 51, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on the sidewalk; “Clement Eagle, 51 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Juvenile, 16, Riverton, Assault – Strangulation, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject was assaulting a pregnant family member; “A 16 yoa Riverton girl was arrested for Domestic Assault: Strangulation after it was determined she had assaulted a 19 yoa family member. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Controlled Substance Possession: Major Ave., 9:07 AM, Available Narrative: “13 yoa Riverton girl was cited for possession of marijuana in the form of a vape pipe after it was reported she was smoking it on the school bus”

Theft: Big Horn Drive, 12:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of items stolen from a vehicle; “Items valued at $200 were taken from an unlocked vehicle. A report was taken”