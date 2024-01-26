County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 26, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Cousineau, Michael, 44, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Responding officers located Michael Cousineau, 44 yoa from Riverton and arrested him on a Riverton Municipal warrant and issued him a No Trespass notice for the involved residence”

Willow, Robert, 43, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on the stairs; “Responding officer found Robert Willow, 43 yoa from Riverton as described in the original call and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Beemer, Agustus, 25, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight between two subjects; “Responding officer contacted those involved and arrested Agustus Beemer, 25 yoa from Riverton for Public Intoxication”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: Sycamore Drive, 5:07 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone egged their vehicle and they have video

Vandalism: Walnut Drive, 8:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone egged their vehicle