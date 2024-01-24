County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 24, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Shorter, Quinton, 24, Shoshoni, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: “Quinton Shorter, 24 yoa from Shoshoni was arrested of a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Domestic Abuse: Navahoe Ave., 7:36 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject hit them in the face; “The victim claimed to have been hit in the face by the suspect and officers saw that her face was red and her eye was almost swollen shut. The suspect was GOA and a report was taken and forwarded to the County Attorney for further”

Fraud: E Park Ave., 2:23 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they paid $300 for what turned out to be twenty counterfeit silver dollars; a report was taken

Weapon Offense: E Monroe Ave., 8:13 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject had a gun; “Report pending with nothing shown in the involvements”

Ambulance/Medical Assist: E Pershing Ave., 8:44 PM, Available Narrative: a call came in with a “feeble voice” saying they were “freezing and needed help;” “EMS assist for 45 yoa lady who had slipped on the ice and hit her head”