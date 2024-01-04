County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – January 4, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Isaac, 41, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject on her bench who could not get up; “Officers contacted Isaac Spoonhunter, 41 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Bell, Caron, 20, Riverton, Criminal Entry, Use of Marijuana, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject entered their home claiming they were being chased by men with guns and needed to hide; “Responding officers made contact with Caron Bell, 20 yoa from Riverton and, after further investigation, arrested him for Criminal Entry and Use of Marijuana. Surveillance video of the area was also reviewed and it showed Mister Bell running up to the residence and going inside but there was no one chasing him”

Woody, Gregg, 65, Lander, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: RP advised of drugs at a motel; “Officers went with Probation and Parole officers to the motel and made contact with Gregg Woody, 65 yoa from Lander and arrested him for possession of methamphetamine. Also contacted was Mark Willenbrecht, 64 yoa from Lander who was arrested on a Fremont County probation revocation warrant for possession of Methamphetamine”

Willenbrecht, Mark, 64, Lander, County Warrant for Probation Revocation, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: see above

Legerski, Kellie, 37, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Goggles, Keno, 39, Fort Washakie, Reckless Endangering, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject waving a knife around; “Keno Goggles, 39 yoa from Fort Washakie, was arrested for Reckless Endangering after it was determined he had waved a knife around in a menacing manner to three individuals. When asked why had done that he said he did it because he was a “Gangsta””

Gloy, Allan, 53, Riverton, Felony County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officers learned that there was a Fremont County felony arrest warrant out for Allan Gloy, 53 yoa from Riverton, and went to his residence and took him into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: N 16th Street East, 10:02 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a female subject trying to open car doors; report pending

Property Destruction: N Federal Blvd., 10:06 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject attempted to steal a vehicle; click here to read more

Warrant Service: N Federal Blvd., 11:20 AM, Available Narrative: “warrant served on Saul Luna, 28 yoa from Riverton in Riverton Municipal Court”

Warrant Service: N Federal Blvd., 12:09 PM, Available Narrative: “Medallyon Yellowbear, 19 yoa from Ethete was served a Riverton City warrant in Riverton Municipal Court”

Hit and Run: N Federal Blvd., 7:06 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they “witnessed someone get ran over and shot” and then saw the car take off in a nearby alley while another car chased after; click here to read more