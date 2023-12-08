County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 8, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Headley, Joshua, 33, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight in the alley; “The fight was apparently over when officers arrived in the area but contact was made with several folks who might have been involved and Joshua Headley, 33 yoa transient was arrested for Public Intoxication and Victoria Brown, 38 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Riverton City warrant for Failure to Appear”

Brown, Victoria, 38, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

Oldman, Marlin, 31, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Available Narrative: RP advised of an assault; “A report was taken at the clinic from a 34 yoa female victim of Domestic Violence which had occurred at her apartment the night before at the hands of a household member. The assault left her with a severely swollen eye, bruising to her face, a possibly broken nose and split lip. After taking the report officers went to the apartment and arrested Marlin Oldman, 31 yoa from Riverton for Domestic Battery and Possession of a Controlled Substance without a prescription”

Donathon, Marie, 31, Riverton, DWUS, Failure to Yield, Failure to Maintain Insurance, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a failure to yield vehicle; “Marie Donathon, 31 yoa from Riverton, after a short vehicle pursuit, was arrested and charged with Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle, DWUS, and Failure to Maintain Insurance. She also had a Riverton Municipal warrant”

Addison, Garnett, 37, Lander, Aggravated Assault, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject that showed up at their residence who looked like they had been in a fight; “Involvements show that Garnett Addison, 37 yoa from Lander was arrested for Aggravated Assault which involved a 35 yoa victim but there is no narration or any other details on this yet”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Warrant Arrests: W Main Street, 5:21 PM, Available Narrative: “Officers contacted a number of individuals in the 600 block of West Main and ended up arresting the following: Colleen Brown, 37 yoa from Riverton on a Fremont County warrant, Trevor Willamson, 28 yoa from Riverton on a Fremont County warrant, Duane Medicinecloud, 32 yoa from Riverton on a Riverton City warrant and Guy Soundingsides, 36 yoa from Ethete on two Riverton City warrants”