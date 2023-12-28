County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 28, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Brown, Vincent, 45, Arapahoe, Protection Order Violation, Available Narrative: “Officers located Vincent Brown, 45 yoa from Arapahoe in the residence and arrested him for violating the conditions of a protection order”

Piper, Aloysius, 56, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject that had urinated on themselves and refused to leave the area; “Officers contacted Aloysius Piper, 56 yoa from Fort Washakie and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .169”

Tsosie, Rogerick, 38, Lander, DWUI with a Child Passenger, DWUS, No Child Restraints, Possession of Marijuana, Available Narrative: RP advised of a driver who appeared to be smoking from a marijuana pipe with kids in the back seat; “An RPD officer located the described vehicle on North Federal Blvd and the driver, Rogerick Tsosie, 38 yoa from Lander displayed obvious signs of intoxication and then failed the field sobriety tests. Mister Tsosie was arrested for DWUI with a child passenger, DWUS, No Child Restraints and possession of marijuana”

Bell, Theodore, 41, Ethete, 2 City Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sitting on the bathroom floor for 20 minutes; “Officers contacted the individual and identified him as Theodore Bell, 41 yoa from Ethete with a BAC of .148. Routine checks for wants revealed two active Riverton City warrants and he was arrested”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Westchester Court, 2:42 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen license plates

Property Destruction: S 5th Street East, 3:16 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of slashed tire; “Right rear tire was slashed – A report was taken”

Agency Assist: E Monroe Ave., 3:41 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a driver who had backed into a fence and broke some posts, then continued to drive erratically through a mobile home court; click here to read more

Hit and Run: E Monroe Ave., 7:01 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a hit and run to their neighbor’s vehicle; “A white 2001 Ford truck, which was parked on the 300 blk of East Monroe, was struck by a west bound silver 2007 Chrysler passenger car which then left the scene. Officers located the Chrysler abandoned several blocks away and after a search of the area located a 16 yoa Riverton boy hiding nearby. The 16year old was cited for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving Without a Driver’s License”