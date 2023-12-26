County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 26, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

RPD Arrests:

Armour, Colton, 36, Riverton, Fremont County Warrant, Available Narrative: “After sorting things out responding officers cited Enroe Jealousof him, 18 yoa from Riverton for MUI with a BAC of .106 and arrested Colton Armour, 36 yoa from Riverton on a Fremont County warrant for Probation Revocation.”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

See above