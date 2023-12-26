County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 25, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

Female, 16, Arapahoe, Fremont County Warrant, Available Narrative: “A group of kids stole a package; Kids wearing all black; Last seen heading W on foot – Officers took a report and later located a group matching the given description and recovered stolen items valued at $158.23. A 16 yoa girl from Arapahoe admitted to the theft and was cited for that and she was then taken into custody on an active Fremont County warrant.”

Lajunesse, Lance, 26, Riverton, Public Intoxication, No Available Narrative

Antelope, Wesley, 55, Riverton, Riverton City Warrants x4, No Available Narrative

Tschacher, Lucy, 60, Riverton, Fremont County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Lucy Tschacher, 60 yoa from Riverton was stopped for a traffic violation and routine checks for wants revealed a Fremont County arrest warrant and she was taken into custody.”

Shakespeare, Celena, 33, Riverton, Disturbing the Peace, No Available Narrative

Moon, Deondre, 22, Fort Washakie, Fremont County Warrant, Interference, No Available Narrative

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

None