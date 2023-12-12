County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – December 12, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Mandrell, Patrick, 26, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: Patrick Mandrell, 26 yoa from Riverton was served a Riverton City warrant for Failure to Appear in Municipal Court.

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Diamond Drive, 7:57 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen vehicle; “A stolen report was taken on a white 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt Wyoming plate #10-15598. The vehicle had been left running and unlocked to warm up. The vehicle was entered into NCIC”

Drug Use: W Sunset Drive, 8:34 AM, Available Narrative: “A 16 yoa Riverton boy was cited for possession of marijuana”

PI Accident: E Main Street, 9:39 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle; click here to read more

Controlled Substance Possession, Marijuana: Major Ave., 1:44 PM, Available Narrative: “A 12 yoa Riverton girl was cited for possession of marijuana in the form of a Vape pen”