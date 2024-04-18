County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 18, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to remove a citation given to Robert Anderson. The original citation was given in error and has been dismissed.



Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Tso, Kristy, 29, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of two subjects passed out behind a dumpster

Ybarra, Thomas, 36, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Headley, Mary, 21, Kinnear, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who fell down near the skate park; “Mary Headley, 21 yoa from Kinnear was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .129”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Dept. Assist: E Sunset Drive, 8:09 PM, Available Narrative: RPD assisted the fire dept. with a smoke report in a building’s restroom