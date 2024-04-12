County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 10/11, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Editor’s Note: An update has been made to the RPD Log posted on April 1, which contained a citation given to Robert Anderson of Riverton. The original citation was given in error and has been dismissed.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Shakespeare, Duane, 39, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping on the ground; “Duane Shakespeare, 39 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Appear”

Sittingeagle, Jaylee, 29, Arapahoe, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a group of people arguing; “Officers contacted those involved and Jaylee Sittingeagle, 29 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested on an active Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear”

Duran, Desiree, 34, Ethete, Disturbance, Fighting, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight in City Park; “Officer on patrol observed an active fight in Riverton City park which resulted in the arrest of Desiree Duran, 34 yoa from Ethete for Disturbance/Fighting and Heather Brown, 44 yoa from Riverton for Disturbance/ Fighting and Resisting Arrest”

Brown, Heather, 44, Riverton, Resisting Arrest, Disturbance, Fighting, Available Narrative: see above

Vanvleet, Kristina, 41, Atlantic City, Public Intoxication, Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a highly intoxicated subject staggering and almost falling; “Officer located Kristina Vanvleet, 41 yoa from Atlantic City and arrested her for Public Intoxication. Ms. VanVleet also had an active Fremont County warrant”

Hill, Russell, 30, Riverton, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: RP advised of three subjects in what was supposed to be a vacant room; “Russell Hill, 30 yoa from Riverton, Clarinda Blackburn, 42 yoa from Riverton and Vincent Brown, 44 yoa from Shoshoni were all arrested for Criminal Entry. In addition Mister Brown also had an active Riverton Municipal arrest warrant

Blackburn, Clarinda, 42, Riverton, Criminal Entry, Available Narrative: see above

Brown, Vincent, 44, Shoshoni, Criminal Entry, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: see above

Hill, Corey, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight; “Responding officers arrested Corey Hill, 30 yoa from Riverton for Public Intoxication and a 14 yoa Riverton girl was arrested for MIP and Tessa Baggs, 19 yoa from Riverton was arrested for MIP and possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine”

Juvenile, 14, MIP, Available Narrative: See above

Baggs, Tessa, 19, Riverton, MIP, Possession of Methamphetamine, Available Narrative: See above

Gould, Dimitri, 36, Riverton, Disturbance, Available Narrative: “Dimitri Gould, 36 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Disturbance after he was observed trying to instigate a fight with a number of other individuals in Riverton City Park”

Cantrell, Arthur, 32, Riverton, Domestic Violence, Strangulation of a Household Member, Available Narrative: RP advised of a domestic strangulation; “Responding officers located an individual who matched the given description at City Park and identified him as Arthur Cantrell, 32 yoa from Riverton. Mister Cantrell was arrested for Domestic Violence/Strangulation of a Household member after it was determined he had choked a 30 yoa female at their residence”

Tyler, Emanuel, 51, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on the side of a building; “Officer located Emanuel Tyler,51 yoa from Fort Washakie and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Oldman, Floyd, 44 Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject in the alley

Williamson, Trevor, 28, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Trevor Williamson, 28 yoa from Riverton was stopped for driving a vehicle with a burned out headlight. Routine checks for wants and warrants produced an active Fremont County warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody. Mister Williamson was also cited for Failure to Maintain Insurance and Wrong Plates on Vehicle”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Dog at Large: College Hill Drive, 7:51 AM, Available Narrative: “Tashena Jealous, 38 yoa from Riverton was cited for Dog at Large as this has been an ongoing problem.”

Fight: Sycamore Drive, 12:48 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight between them and their neighbor; “Apparent mutual combat between two neighbors was over when officers arrived. Neither wished to press charges against the other but at their request they were each issued No Trespass notices for their adjoining properties”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 8:05 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a screaming subject calling them names; “Officers contacted Hauser Harris, 37 yoa from Riverton and cited him for Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion”

Agency Assist: Riverton, 4:21 PM, Available Narrative: “An investigation has been initiated into a possible sexual assault”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 6:32 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject harassing employees; “16 yoa male was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”