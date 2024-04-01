County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 1, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Surrell, Emmy, 33, Fort Washakie, Grand Larceny, Property Damage, No Driver’s License, DWUI, Available Narrative: click here

Antelope, Donald, 33, Ethete, 2 County Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised a male subject hit a female subject in the face and took her purse; “The two were located and the female denied having been in any fight. The male was identified as Donald Antelope, 33 yoa from Ethete and when he was found to have two Fremont County warrants he was arrested”

Antelope Jr., Wesley, 32, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping against a tree; Officers contacted two individuals and one of them, a 55 yoa male was transported by EMS for extreme alcohol intoxication and the other, Wesley Antelope Jr, 32 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Goggles, Mychal, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised that subject pulled a knife on them; “Responding officers contacted a number of uninvolved witness’ in the area and no one ever saw a knife. One of those who had been involved in the argument, Mychal goggles, 30 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .322”

Antelope, John, 56, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on the side of the road; “Officers located John Antelope, 56 yoa from Fort Washakie and arrested him for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .323”

Elkboy, Tawny, 25, Ethete, 2 County Warrants, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject refusing to leave a residence; “Responding officers contacted Tawny Elkboy, 25 yoa from Ethete at that location and arrested her on two active Fremont County warrants”

Duran, Lamar, 36, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was staggering all over the place; “Lamar Duran, 36 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Arapahoe, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in an aisle of the store; “Officers located Julian Spoonhunter, 34 yoa from Arapahoe as described and, due to the fact he had been issued a no trespass notice for the business on a prior occasion, arrested him for Trespassing”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: E Jefferson Ave., 8:22 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a wallet stolen from their vehicle; “Wallet contained ID, 4 $50 gift cards and a debit card. A report was taken and later that day a citizen reported they had found the wallet on the other side of town without the gift cards”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 9:38 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen alcohol; “Report taken and a suspect vehicle identified in the theft of a $14.00 bottle of Crown Royal liquor”

Fight: City Park, 1:17 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight between 5 people; “Fight was over when officers arrived but a 45 yoa male who had been involved was trespassed from a nearby business”

Traffic Hazzard: Sherry Drive, 1:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who cut down a tree and blocked the road entirely; “Robert Anderson, 61 yoa from Riverton was cited for Obstructing Traffic”

Fire: Oak Lane, 3:22 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a tire fire in City Park; “Three children ages 10, 11 and 12 were contacted and admitted involvement. Their parents were contacted and advised”

Stab/Gunshot: E Fremont Ave., 2:25 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was stabbed in the back of the head outside of a bar; “Officers interviewed a 38 yoa male at the hospital who had been involved in a fight and received two lacerations to the left side of his head from an unknown individual. the victim advised he didn’t even know he had been cut until after the fight. A report was taken and video surveillance tapes are being reviewed for further”

Theft: W Main Street, 10:14 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who stole alcohol; “Joaquinn Weed, 21 yoa from Fort Washakie was located nearby and cited for shoplifting a $7 bottle of vodka”

Agency Assist: City Park, 3:51 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were kicked in the face; RPD “Assisted FCSO with transport of a prisoner”

Trespassing: Blackfoot Ave., 2:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subjects in their Property that aren’t supposed to be there; “16 yoa Riverton boy was found inside the residence and cited for Trespassing. The boy was also listed as a Runaway and he was taken into custody and later turned over to NADFS”