County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – September 4/5

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Advertisement

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

Advertisement

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Lander Police Department Arrests:

Advertisement

Chingman, Matthew, 27, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised that the subject was passed out in the alley behind the building

Fort, Dana, 25, Lander, DUI, No Narrative Available

Kuhn, Dustin, 43, Riverton, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised that the subject was found sleeping shirtless behind a business

Bissonette, Kyle, 30, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Theft, No Narrative Available

Ute, Joshua, 50, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, No Narrative Available

Denevan, Bradyn, 22, Lander, Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Narrative Available

Moralez, Jay, 25, Lander, Domestic Violence, No Narrative Available

Piper, Aloysius, 56, Lander, LPD Warrant, No Narrative Available

Norse, Daisy, 28, Ethete, Public Intoxication, No Narrative Available

Eagle, Leandra, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject entered a store asking for alcohol but already appeared to be very intoxicated

Lander Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Riverview Drive, 7:48 AM, Available Narrative: 2 wallets stolen from unlocked vehicle

Hit and Run: Garfield Street, 11:16 AM, No Narrative Available

Weapon Offense: Baldwin Creek Road, 7:47 PM, Available Narrative: Under investigation

Theft: Grand View Drive, 12:06 PM, Available Narrative: Generator stolen; unknown suspect

Hit and Run: N 8 Street, 3:34 PM, Available Narrative: UTL suspect