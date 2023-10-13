County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 6-10, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Friday, Michael, 34, DWUI, Failure to Maintain Insurance, Registration Required, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was swerving all over the road

Evans, Sarah, 41, Use of a Controlled Substance, Pedestrian Under the Influence, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was going through mailboxes

Wade, Shad, 47, Domestic Battery, No Narrative Available

Sunrhodes, Cory, 36, Public Intoxication, No Narrative Available

Ocon, Jose, 32, FCSO Warrant, No Narrative Available

Vanskike, Bryan, 26, Warrant, No Narrative Available

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PI Accident: Main Street, 8:06 AM, Available Narrative: 3-4 vehicle crash at intersection; Andrew McMickell (24) cited for failure to obey traffic control device

Controlled Substance Possession: Jefferson Street, 1:08 PM, Available Narrative: Call made per SRO request

Theft: Main Street, 3:30 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject stole health and beauty items; charges pending