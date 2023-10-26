County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 26, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Bell, Theodore, 41, Casper, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject yelling at his wife through their door

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: Parks Ave., 9:40 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of slashed tires; under investigation