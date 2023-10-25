County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 25, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Department Assist: S 2nd Street, 9:11 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of smoke; LPD assisted the LVFD while they addressed smoke coming from a dumpster