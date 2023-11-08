County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – November 8, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

Ute, Joshua, 50, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrant, No Narrative Available

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: N 3rd Street, 7:46 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of slashed tires, unknown suspect

Traffic Offense: N 3rd Street,3:57 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subjects almost hit him with their vehicle while he was walking his dog; 16-year-old juvenile cited for no driver’s license

Theft: McDougal Drive, 4:02 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised his plates were stolen and he was receiving toll bills; report complete; plates stolen while RP was out of state