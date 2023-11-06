More

    County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – November 6, 2023

    County 10 Staff
    All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

    Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

    LPD Arrests:

    • Spoonhunter, Alan, 39, Shoplifting/Theft, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject attempted to leave with a cart full of groceries
    • Sasse, Billie, 28, Shoplifting/Theft, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject attempted to leave with a cart full of groceries
    • Oldman, Lakota, 28, Probation Violation, No Narrative Available
    • Sage, Angel, 27, Public Intoxication, Disobeying Lawful Order, No Narrative Available
    • Spoonhunter, Wilhelmina, 33, Warrant, Available Narrative: arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop

    LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

    • Theft: Parks Ave., 8:07 AM, Available Narrative: Misc. items stolen from the back of a truck; under investigation
    • Theft: Jefferson Street, 12:39 PM, Available Narrative: light bar stolen from truck
    • Theft: Riverview Drive, Lander, 8:38 AM, Available Narrative: gun stolen from vehicle; under investigation
    • Theft: Main Street, 11:18 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised two juvenile suspects stole from the store
