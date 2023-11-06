County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – November 6, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Alan, 39, Shoplifting/Theft, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject attempted to leave with a cart full of groceries

Sasse, Billie, 28, Shoplifting/Theft, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject attempted to leave with a cart full of groceries

Oldman, Lakota, 28, Probation Violation, No Narrative Available

Sage, Angel, 27, Public Intoxication, Disobeying Lawful Order, No Narrative Available

Spoonhunter, Wilhelmina, 33, Warrant, Available Narrative: arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Parks Ave., 8:07 AM, Available Narrative: Misc. items stolen from the back of a truck; under investigation

Theft: Jefferson Street, 12:39 PM, Available Narrative: light bar stolen from truck

Theft: Riverview Drive, Lander, 8:38 AM, Available Narrative: gun stolen from vehicle; under investigation

Theft: Main Street, 11:18 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised two juvenile suspects stole from the store