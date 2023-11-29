County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – November 21-29, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: E Main Street, 8:41 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised all of their tires had been slashed; unknown suspect

Hit and Run: Highway 287, 6:02 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a reckless driver; 69 year old Henry Snell cited for leaving the scene

Theft: Main Street, 5:112 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of shoplifter; 25 year old Kash Hale from Rock Springs cited for theft