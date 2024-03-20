County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – March 14-20, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

Cole, Zachary, 26, Riverton, Warrant, Available Narrative: none

O’Neal, Neveah, 22, Lander, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

C’Bearing, Dudley, 37, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subject in store

Hanway, William, 40, Arapahoe, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of driver swerving

Withrow, Joseph, 43, Shoshoni, DUI, Available Narrative: none

Armajo, Anthony, 29, Riverton, Campbell County Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Pingree, Danielle, 41, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Raines, Hayden, 20, South Caroline, DUI, Available Narrative: none

Black, Quinton, 25, Fort Washakie, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Enos, Ashlee, 31, Fort Washakie, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of driver all over the road that almost hit them several times

Yellowbear, Syncier, LPD Warrant: Available Narrative: Served warrant in jail

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Ambulance/Medical Assist: Popo Agie Street, 8:00 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a student having an emergency; EMS handled

Tobacco Problem: Baldwin Creek Road, 1:33 PM, Available Narrative: Two juveniles were cited for tobacco possession

Dog at Large: Popo Agie Street, 4:12 PM, Available Narrative: 38 yo Lander resident Crystal Bailey cited for dog at large

Animal Problem: S 1st Street, 4:43 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of dog on walking path that had “knocked (them) over several times;” 67 yo Lander resident Merle Clark was cited for dog at large

Assault: Washakie Street, 7:15 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised three boys jumped their son in an alley; one 13 yo juvenile cited for assault

Ambulance/Medical Assist: Market Street, 5:10 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they believed their neighbor passed away outside; call became a coroner case