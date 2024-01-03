County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 3, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

C’Bearing, Dudley, 37, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who was intoxicated and bothering customers

Edwards, William, 61, FCSO NICI Warrant, Available Narrative: LPD assisted FCSO

Ragsdale, Dagan, 18, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: none

Dever, Taylor, 18, Lander, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: none

Shakespeare, Mackenzie, 22, Ethete, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who showed up looking bloody and like they had been in a fight; Shakespeare was arrested after being treated by EMS

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Parks Ave., 10:20 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised two fuel cans were taken from their truck in the middle of the night; unknown suspects

Theft: Main Street, 10:02 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject stole alcohol; UTL female subject who fled store