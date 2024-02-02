County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 26-February 2, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Soundingside, Benjamin, 39, Ethete, DUI, Available Narrative: none

Jorgenson, Jodi Lynn, 58, Pavillion, Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Sun, Joseph, 59, Alcova, DUI, Available Narrative: none

Surrell, John, 56, Riverton, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Keller, Ramona, 36, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised Keller told them she need an ambulance and couldn’t stand/stay awake

Shakespeare, Carlo, 39, Lander, Aggravated Assault, Interference, Available Narrative: RP advised girlfriend’s ex pulled a knife on him while leaving the game

Sittingeagle, Pauline, 38, Ethete, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Moller, Sydney, 32, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: none

Vigil, Michael, 38, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject asked them to call 911 after what appeared to be an altercation with another subject

Lehn, David, 60, Florida, DUI, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Traffic Offense: Main Street, 9:00 AM, Available Narrative: 58 year old male of Fort Washakie Ronald Haukaas Jr. cited for DUS, expired registration and no insurance

Disorderly: Baldwin Creek Road, 12:15 PM, Available Narrative: 15 year old cited for peace disturbance

Juvenile Problem: Jefferson Street, 3:23 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an argument; 16 year old juvenile cited for MIP

Overdose: Baldwin Creek Road, 9:32 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a 14 year old experiencing a possible Fentanyl overdose; responders determined it was “over the counter medication not Fentanyl,” and the juvenile was transported for evaluation