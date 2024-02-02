County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – January 26-February 2, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.
LPD Arrests:
- Soundingside, Benjamin, 39, Ethete, DUI, Available Narrative: none
- Jorgenson, Jodi Lynn, 58, Pavillion, Warrant, Available Narrative: none
- Sun, Joseph, 59, Alcova, DUI, Available Narrative: none
- Surrell, John, 56, Riverton, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none
- Keller, Ramona, 36, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised Keller told them she need an ambulance and couldn’t stand/stay awake
- Shakespeare, Carlo, 39, Lander, Aggravated Assault, Interference, Available Narrative: RP advised girlfriend’s ex pulled a knife on him while leaving the game
- Sittingeagle, Pauline, 38, Ethete, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none
- Moller, Sydney, 32, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: none
- Vigil, Michael, 38, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject asked them to call 911 after what appeared to be an altercation with another subject
- Lehn, David, 60, Florida, DUI, Available Narrative: none
LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:
- Traffic Offense: Main Street, 9:00 AM, Available Narrative: 58 year old male of Fort Washakie Ronald Haukaas Jr. cited for DUS, expired registration and no insurance
- Disorderly: Baldwin Creek Road, 12:15 PM, Available Narrative: 15 year old cited for peace disturbance
- Juvenile Problem: Jefferson Street, 3:23 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an argument; 16 year old juvenile cited for MIP
- Overdose: Baldwin Creek Road, 9:32 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a 14 year old experiencing a possible Fentanyl overdose; responders determined it was “over the counter medication not Fentanyl,” and the juvenile was transported for evaluation