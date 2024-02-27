More

    County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 21-27, 2024

    All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

    Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

    LPD Arrests:

    • Vigil, Michael, 39, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated, disorderly subject
    • Whiteman, Alvena, 39, Ethete, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised a parked that was hit by a possibly intoxicated driver
    • Kingston, Richard, 77, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who came into their lane about 6 times
    • Cadotte, Sierra, 19, Lander, Public Intoxication, MIP, Available Narrative: RP advised of a highly intoxicated subject
    • Groesbeck, Myron, 48, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Idaho Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subject
    • Large, Martina, 18, Dubois, DUI, Available Narrative: none

    LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

    • Theft: Grand View Drive, 1:22 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of shoplifting; UTL suspect who took multiple items
    • Warrant Arrests For: Tom Redman, Rosario Lopez, Danielle Drake, Lanayah Warren (all separate incidents without any further narrative)
    • Juvenile Problem: Baldwin Creek Road, 10:59 AM, Available Narrative: 15 year old juvenile cited for possession of controlled substance
