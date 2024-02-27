County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 21-27, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Vigil, Michael, 39, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated, disorderly subject

Whiteman, Alvena, 39, Ethete, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised a parked that was hit by a possibly intoxicated driver

Kingston, Richard, 77, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who came into their lane about 6 times

Cadotte, Sierra, 19, Lander, Public Intoxication, MIP, Available Narrative: RP advised of a highly intoxicated subject

Groesbeck, Myron, 48, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Idaho Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subject

Large, Martina, 18, Dubois, DUI, Available Narrative: none

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Grand View Drive, 1:22 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of shoplifting; UTL suspect who took multiple items

Warrant Arrests For: Tom Redman, Rosario Lopez, Danielle Drake, Lanayah Warren (all separate incidents without any further narrative)

Juvenile Problem: Baldwin Creek Road, 10:59 AM, Available Narrative: 15 year old juvenile cited for possession of controlled substance