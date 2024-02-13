County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 13, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.
LPD Arrests:
- Gutierrez, Thomas, 41, Kinnear, RPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none
- Davis, Carmen, 39, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: none
- Tellez, Arthur, 64, Lander, DUI, Available Narrative: none
- O’Neal, Darrell, 44, Arapahoe, RPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none
- Fast Horse, Troy, 32, Riverton, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Controlled Substance, RP advised they saw heir stolen vehicle; vehicle later returned to owner
- Quiver, Derek, 38, Lander, Domestic Violence, Available Narrative: RP was a child who “wasn’t saying much” but dispatch could hear a confrontation in the background
- Burnett, Duane, 22, Lander, Peace Disturbance, Available Narrative: RP advised of people fighting at their house after a Super Bowl party
LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:
- Possession of Controlled Substance: N 2nd Street, 7:00 PM, Available Narrative: 17 year old Lander juvenile cited for possession of a controlled substance
- Violation of Protection Order: Washakie Street, 9:17 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a violation of a stalking order; report completed and forwarded to the County Attorney’s office
- Traffic Offense: Main Street, 6:05 PM, Available Narrative: Call made per Sgt. request; 18 year old Lander male Bryshawn Willis was cited for reckless driving