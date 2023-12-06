County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – December 1-6, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

White, Candida, FCSO warrant, Available Narrative: None

Shakespeare, Gregory, 35, Lander, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: None

Sunrhodes, Elliot, 38, Lander, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects fighting

Miller, Nora, 45, Riverton, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: served warrant in the jail

Alonzo, Toby, 47, Ethete, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Wollow, Aaron, 22, Riverton, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: None

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Noise Complaint: Jefferson Street, 6:30 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of loud subjects, 51 year old male from Lander Leslie Noseep cited for peace disturbance

Theft: Main Street, 3:25 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of three juveniles stuffing candy bars in their pockets; 14 year old cited for theft

Theft: Main Street, 5:26 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a shoplifter; 15 year old cited for theft

Theft: Canyon Street, 9:49 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they came outside to find people going through their car and that they were following them in their vehicle; under investigation

Hit and Run: Main Street, 11:21 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised that a car backed into a light pole, and the subject then got out, picked it up then left the scene; 27 year old male from Pavillion Shad Tullis was cited for hit and run

Theft: Macfarlane Drive, 2:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen bike that had been locked, but the lock was cut, unknown subject