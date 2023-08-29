County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – August 28/29

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Advertisement

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

Advertisement

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; RP – Reporting Party, UTL – Unable To Locate

Lander Police Department Arrests:

Advertisement

Lebeau, Sonnicant, 20, Riverton, DUI, No Further Narrative Available

Littlebird, Dalen, 26, Ethete, Public Intoxication, No Further Narrative Available

Harris, Martin, 58, Riverton, Served LPD Warrant at Jail

Woody, Gregg, 65, Lander, FCSO Warrant, No Further Narrative Available

Krumland, Cali, 23, Colorado, DUI, No Further Narrative Available

Lander Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fraud: Washakie Street, 12:04 PM, Available Narrative: Issue stemmed from RP’s daughter buying a new phone; report completed

Theft: Canyon Street, 1:03 PM, Available Narrative: Stolen vehicle, recovered in Riverton

Traffic Offense: Main Street, 5:20 PM, Available Narrative: Subject was warned for speeding

Citation: Available Narrative: Juvenile cited for tobacco possession

Citation: Rocky Erickson, 21, Lander, Available Narrative: Cited for Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana

Fraud: Main Street, 1:21 PM, Available Narrative: RP reports that subject was cashing fraudulent checks in someone else’s name; under investigation

Trespassing: Main Street, 7:12 PM, Available Narrative: Two juveniles were caught dumpster diving; contacted and warned

Weapon Offense: Eugene Street, 8:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP heard gunshot in the area; UTL

Hit and Run: S 9th Street, 8:51 AM, Available Narrative: Report completed; both parties contacted

PD Accident: Fremont Street, 5:57 PM, Available Narrative: Fender bender; report completed; no injuries