County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – April 2, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Haukass, Stephanie, 37, Fort Washakie, Warrant, Available Narrative: Warrant was served at the jail

Shakespeare, Lamount, 25, Lander, Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a 2 yo sitting on a driver’s lap while they drove

Webb, Emily, 36, Hudson, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Juvenile, 17, Lander, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised the intoxicated subject was hitting an elderly family member

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: Wood Street, 2:51 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a hit and run that occurred on their parked vehicle; unknown suspt, report taken