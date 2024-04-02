More

    County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – April 2, 2024

    County 10 Staff
    County 10 Staff

    All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

    Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

    LPD Arrests:

    • Haukass, Stephanie, 37, Fort Washakie, Warrant, Available Narrative: Warrant was served at the jail
    • Shakespeare, Lamount, 25, Lander, Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a 2 yo sitting on a driver’s lap while they drove
    • Webb, Emily, 36, Hudson, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none
    • Juvenile, 17, Lander, MUI, Available Narrative: RP advised the intoxicated subject was hitting an elderly family member

    LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

    • Hit and Run: Wood Street, 2:51 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a hit and run that occurred on their parked vehicle; unknown suspt, report taken
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.