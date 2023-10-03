County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – October 3, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Dillon, Jessica, 38, Riverton, Tail Lamps, Registration Required, Failure to Appear Warrant; No Narrative Available

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Eluding Police: W Main Street, Riverton, 9:55 PM, Available Narrative: RP notified WRPD of high speed chase; the driver fled in the vehicle after being stopped at a traffic stop; subject evaded law enforcement and has not been located

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 35 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 16 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 0 times.

Advertisement

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

5 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, 1 other alcohol related charge, 1 felony charge, and 14 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 161 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 3 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 158 inmates are being housed out of the facility.