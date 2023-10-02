County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – October 2, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO Arrests:

Montalvo, Michael, 49, Casper, Texas Warrant, No Narrative Available

Morales, Estefan, 29, Henderson CO, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude, DWUS, Reckless Driving, Duty Unattended Vehicle, No Narrative Available

Sims, Dana, 73, Lander, Contempt of Court, No Narrative Available

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Medical Assist: Highway 789, Lander, 9:39 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject was “ran over by a horse”

Controlled Substance: Missouri Valley Road, Shoshoni, 1:32 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised the subject sent marijuana to another subject in the mail; under investigation

PI Accident: Eight Mile Road, Riverton, 1:15 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they swerved to miss a deer and rolled their vehicle

Theft: Riverview Road, Riverton, 9:14 AM, Available Narrative: Black and silver 2015 Polaris Sportsman

PI Accident: Jeffrey City, 2:57 PM, Available Narrative: man rolled four wheeler down the mountain and the vehicle caught fire; subject okay/refused medical

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 130 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 602 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 11 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 2 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 2 of them reporting injuries and 1 of them reporting property damage.

22 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 1 Driving While Under The Influence, 4 other alcohol related charges, 2 felony charges, and 25 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 167 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 164 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, O are on home detention out of the facility, and 3 inmates are being housed out of the facility.