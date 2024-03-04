County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office March 4, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Amos, John, 40, Riverton, Contempt of Court, Available Narrative: none

Haworth, Sarah, 20, Pavillion, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: none

Monroe, Rastacia, 20, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Monroe, Trishanna, 45, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Wilkison, Saffron, 23, Lander, DWUI, Open Container, Following Too Closely, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Stab/Gunshot: 12:23 AM, Available Narrative: No further information; assisted RPD

Stab/Gunshot: 4:07 AM, Available Narrative: No further information; assisted RPD

Stab/Gunshot: 8:03 AM, Kinnear, Available Narrative: No further information; assisted WRPD

Weapon Offense: 4:42 PM, River Lane, Riverton, Available Narrative: RP advised that a subject was intoxicated and had a gun; UTL

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 82 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 56 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 5 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage. 15 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 2 Driving While Under The Influence, 2 other alcohol related charges, 0 felony charges, and 24 misdemeanor charges.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 164 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 160 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.