County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office December 29, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Blue Bird Hill, Lander, 1:40 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that three days worth of mail packages were stolen

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 46 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 11 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 4 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

6 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, 1 other alcohol related charge, 1 felony charge, and 5 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 139 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 137 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 2 inmates are being housed out of the facility