County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office April 8, 2024

FCSO Arrests:

Chavez, Emily, 20, Lander, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Coffee, Anthony, 56, Hudson, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Available Narrative: none

Padilla, Carissa, 46, Denver, 4 Possession of Controlled Substance Charges, Taking a Controlled Substance into a Jail, Available Narrative: none

Twobull, Shyleen, 35, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Lander, 10:25 AM, Available Narrative: All other info redacted

Theft: Cliff Drive, Riverton, 3:12 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an item taken from their yard

Agency Assist: N Federal Blvd., Riverton, 10:23 PM, Available Narrative: All other info redacted

Agency Assist: College Hill Drive, Riverton, 11:17 PM, Available Narrative: All other info redacted

Agency Assist: Red Wolf PLace, Riverton, 10:07 AM, Available Narrative: All other info redacted

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 112 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 58 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 14 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 1 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

18 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 0 Driving While Under The Influence, 2 other alcohol related charges, 6 felony charges, and 19 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 153 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 149 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 4 inmates are being housed out of the facility.